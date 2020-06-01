



The Nigerian Government on Monday ordered banks in the country to resume normal working hours.





Buhari also announced that curfew in the country is now from 10pm to 4am.





However, after a briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari said the second phase of the eased lockdown would be in place for four weeks.





He also ordered civil servants to work from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday

“The nationwide curfew remains in place but the time has been extended to 10pm. However, healthcare workers and journalists are exempted from the curfew.





“Government offices are to open between 9am – 2pm from Monday to Friday. This is for workers on grade level 14 and above, both in the federal and state civil service.”





