





Michael Chinonso, 25, an Afro hip-hop singer, and Victory Chimelu, 22, a pianist, were arrested last Wednesday with five other suspects at their 4, Modupe Young Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos residence by a decoy team of of RRS.The duo had on April 10 ordered pay-on-delivery, an iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at N450,000 on an online platform, Jiji.com from their service charge apartment in Ajah.On receipt of the package from a delivery man, Anifowoshe Itunu, Chimelu allegedly generated a fake alert to the rider first and later, with the alleged connivance of Chinonso, escaped from the apartment after they had tied down the dispatch rider with a bottle of beer.RRS said the suspects later sold the iPhone 11 Pro Max for N350,000 and the money transferred to Chinoso’s bank account.A drama ensued during their arrest last week as the duo jumped off from the first floor of their apartment to the ground naked on sighting the police.After they were arrested, the duo confessed that the crime was the third time they sold iPhone 11 Pro Max during the COVID–19 lockdown.The suspects have been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigations and prosecution.