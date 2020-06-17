



Victor Gaidom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared himself as national chairman of the party.





Gaidom made his way to the national secretariat of the APC in the federal capital territory (FCT) where he held a press conference declaring himself as national chairman.





On Tuesday, the court of appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the party.





An Abuja high court in March 2020 ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the APC.

But Oshiomhole appealed against the judgment. The appellate court had asked the party to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case.





A statement by the APC on Tuesday, named Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, as the acting national chairman of the party, following the appeal court order.





Speaking with journalists, Gaidom based his take over of the party on the order of the trial court that initially suspended Oshiomhole.





“I bring to your notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Hon Justice S.U. Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomohle, I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom should act as National Chairman of our great party,” he said.





“That Order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomohle got from the Court of Appeal on the same date.





“However, having removed the temporary reprieve yesterday by the Court of Appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vaccum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as Acting National Chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the court.”









