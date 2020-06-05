





It was gathered the fire emanated from a truck that went in inflames on the bridge.The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Paschal Anigbo, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.He said, “A truck is currently on fire on the River Niger Bridge, this morning Friday 5 June, 2020.“The Fire Service has been contacted.”Our correspondent learnt that there had been some agitation in some quarters over the barricade of a section of the bridge by the Anambra State Government as a measure to check influx of passengers into the state as a result of the lockdown occassioned by coronavirus pandemic.