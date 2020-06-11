





The budget was passed at both the Senate plenary and at the Committee of Supplies following the consideration of the report of the Senator Barau Jibri-led Committee on Appropriation.The Senate increased the budget size of N10.5 trillion presented to it by the executive by about N300 billion.The sum of N500 billion was passed in the budget as an intervention fund for COVID-19, while N186 billion was earmarked for the health sector.The sum of N422 billion was for statutory transfers and N4.9trillion for recurrent expenditure.Capital expenditure gulped N2.4 trillion while N2.9 trillion was earmarked for debt servicing.Details later…