Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has announced that religious activities will resume in the state on June 19.





The governor made the announcement at an ongoing press briefing at government house, Marina, Lagos, on Thursday.





He said while Muslim services will resume on June 19, while Christian worship would begin on June 21.

The governor said children below age of 15 not should not be allowed at religious gatherings restricted to Fridays and Sundays.





More to follow…