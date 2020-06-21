The National Association of Resident Doctors has announced the suspension of its strike with effect from Monday, June 22, 2020.
The organisation said it took the decision in order to enable the government time to fulfill outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and other stakeholders.
NARD made the announcement in a communique read to journalists by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, on Sunday in Abuja after its National Executive Council meeting attended by over 300 members.
Details later…
