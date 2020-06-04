





The House, at the plenary on Thursday, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.A member, Mr James Faleke, had recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated.Just before the prayer was subjected to a voice vote, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male.The comment generated noise in the chamber.Putting the prayer to vote, the nays had it.