Popular On-Air-Personality, Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster, also known as The Big Dawg is dead.

Dan Foster was a Nigerian-based American radio personality.

Formerly an Idol series judge he also held a similar position with the Got Talent franchise.

Dan Foster’s journey on Nigeria radio started with Cool FM before he moved to Inspiration FM and then City FM where he last worked as an OAP.

Condolences on Twitter
