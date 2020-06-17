When I moved to lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to delta state. I tuned into cool fm one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip big dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever ! — bovi (@officialBovi) June 17, 2020

Dan Foster’s voice was a huge part of my growing up. His voice on Cool FM. His playfulness. His kindness. Long before I saw what he looked like, his voice communicated his personality in a way no picture needed to. This one is one loss too many. This is a really sad day. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 17, 2020

Dan Foster made us fall in love with radio back then. From Cool FM to Inspiration FM to City FM to Classic FM.

2020 definitely has done it's worst



RIP Big Dawg 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/YOvQ4j3Tae — Person Pikin 🇳🇬 (@TheBabaTee) June 17, 2020

I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) June 17, 2020











Dan Foster was a Nigerian-based American radio personality.Formerly an Idol series judge he also held a similar position with the Got Talent franchise.Dan Foster’s journey on Nigeria radio started with Cool FM before he moved to Inspiration FM and then City FM where he last worked as an OAP.More details soon.....