A detachment of Policemen has sealed off the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) based on instructions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
It was gathered that the IGP will be meeting with the two camps of the party National Working Committee (NWC) at the force headquarters by 1pm.
The order, which was handed down through the FCT Commissioner of Police, to the APC Chief Security Officer, said members of the National Working Committee(NWC) are not allowed entrance to the party headquarters.
A party source said the seal off was to enable the Police boss and the two NWC groups review and discuss the various court orders being brandished.
Details shortly.....
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.