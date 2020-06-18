Following the imminent official defection of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party has postponed its governorship primaries earlier slated for Monday June 22 to Tuesday June 23, 2020.
Party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan announced this via his official Twitter Handle, @officialKolaO on Thursday.
This is as the party has promised to issue a formal statement on the development.
Details shortly…
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.