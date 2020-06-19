





Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP presented the letter of waiver to Governor Obaseki on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.The PDP had welcomed the Edo State Governor, and all returning and new members accompanying Obaseki into its fold, describing the Governor’s decision as courageous and patriotic.The party praised the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members in Edo state, who had continued to work hard to keep the party alive and made it attractive to the people of Edo State.The party stressed that Edo has always been home to the PDP adding that a PDP government will always put the interest of the people first in line with the party’s manifesto and guiding principles.The PDP reassures all members of strict adherence to the principles of internal democracy in all its activities.