



The health of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has reportedly worsened, sparking rumours that he might have died.





However, Ajimobi’s spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, disclosed on Thursday evening that his principal is alive.





“I spoke with those around him not long ago and they confirmed to me that he is still alive. Please disregard news of his death as fake news,” Tunji said.





The former governor, who was named the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, had been on quarantine for over two weeks, battling COVID-19.





Ajimobi, who is 70-year-old is believed to have an underlying illness which is slowing down his recovery.





