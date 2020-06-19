Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the PDP on Friday afternoon.





“Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H.E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP,” the tweet read.

On June 12, Obaseki, who was elected governor of Edo on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost the chance of seeking a second term with the APC after he was disqualified by the screening committee from participating in the governorship primary scheduled for June 22, 2020.





The governor had called on his supporters to remain calm after the disqualification, stating that he would announce his decision on the matter after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.





However, after meeting with Ibrahim Ganbari, the chief of staff to the president, on Tuesday, the governor announced his resignation from the APC, while still maintaining that he had not defected to any other party.











Philip Shaibu, his deputy, also followed his principal’s decision by announcing his resignation from APC.