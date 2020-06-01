Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.





The meeting held while seven other governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party.





The meetings held 24 hours after the governors met with Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling party, to intervene in the crisis between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.





The rift between the duo has split the Edo chapter of the APC.





While the national working committee (NWC) headed by Oshiomhole has settled for direct primary in the state, Obaseki and his loyalists are seeking indirect primary.





At the meeting with Tinubu, the APC national leader was said to have told them that direct primary would allow aspirants test their popularity.





Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is believed to have the backing of Oshiomhole, would vie for the party’s governorship ticket on June 22.





