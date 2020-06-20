Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has arrived at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party for screening.
After Obaseki joined the PDP on Friday, the party extended the screening of aspirants for its primary election in Edo State.
Earlier, three aspirants, Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama and Kenneth Imansuangbon, had been screened by the committee.
Details later…
