The Federal Government of Nigeria has temporarily relaxed the nationwide curfew imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the curfew is from 8pm – 6am.

On Monday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 reviewed this.


The curfew will now be 10pm – 4am.

The new adjustment is effective Tuesday, June 2.

Details later…




