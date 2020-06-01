The Federal Government of Nigeria has temporarily relaxed the nationwide curfew imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, the curfew is from 8pm – 6am.
On Monday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 reviewed this.
The curfew will now be 10pm – 4am.
The new adjustment is effective Tuesday, June 2.
Details later…
