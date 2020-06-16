



The Federal Government has listed conditions to be met by each school before reopening would be allowed.





The government explained that the measures were to protect students against coronavirus.





Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the announcement.





He spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).





He said while government Iooks forward to easing the Iockdown which will ultimately lead to re-opening of campuses, the Heads of Institutions should commence preparations.





The minister told them not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)”.





Nwajiuba said all institutions must have hand-washing facilities; body temperature checks and body disinfectants at all entering points including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc.





He stated that the premises of each institution “must be decontaminated”.





The minister directed that all efforts “must be geared towards maintenance of the highest level of hygiene”.





Schools must ensure “physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces”.





He commended institutions that responded promptly with different innovations, “including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that are required to attend to the COVID-19 pandemic”.













