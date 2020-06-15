





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Sunday.It also announced that no fewer than 420 patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in Nigeria.Data obtained from the NCDC by The PUNCH showed that Nigeria currently has 10,445 active COVID-19 cases.It said, “On the 14th of June 2020, 403 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 16085 cases have been confirmed, 5220 cases have been discharged and 420 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 403 new cases are reported from 20 states- Gombe(73), Lagos(68), Kano(46), Edo(36), FCT(35), Nasarawa(31), Kaduna(17), Oyo(16), Abia(15), Delta(13), Borno(13), Plateau(8), Niger(7), Rivers(7), Enugu(6), Ogun(6), Kebbi(3), Ondo(1), Anambra(1), Imo(1).”