Monday, June 15, 2020
Lagos Senator Bayo Osinowo is dead. He died in Lagos today of complications from COVID-19.

 NigerianEye gathered from a close source that he died a few hours ago at First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos.



The four-time Lagos House of Assembly member was elected a senator in 2019.

He was representing Lagos East constituency in the Senate.




