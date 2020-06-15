Lagos Senator Bayo Osinowo is dead. He died in Lagos today of complications from COVID-19.
NigerianEye gathered from a close source that he died a few hours ago at First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos.
The four-time Lagos House of Assembly member was elected a senator in 2019.
He was representing Lagos East constituency in the Senate.
