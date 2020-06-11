



Aggrieved youth have blocked a major road in Faskari local government area of Katsina, protesting the activities of bandits in the state.





Wielding placards and chanting anti-government songs, the protesters demanded that adequate measures should be taken to beef up security.





Motorists plying the route had to pull over by the roadside as the angry youth lit bonfire in the middle of the road.





The protest comes 24 hours after gunmen killed over 40 residents of Faskari local government area.





More to follow…





