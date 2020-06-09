





Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, out of the Nigerian Senate since December 2019, has resumed, with Senate President Ahmad Lawan giving the Abia Senator a warm welcome.Uzor-Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate is an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, representing Abia North in the hallowed Chamber.He arrived at the National Assembly (NASS) complex at about 9 am on Tuesday morning to resume legislative duties.“I just want to thank God for everything that has happened. It is the will of God. I want to urge Nigerians to keep hope alive,” he told reporters before entering the building.Kalu was released after over six months of incarceration at the Kuje Correctional Centre.The former Governor of Abia State, and others were convicted and sentenced for N7.1bn fraud last December, but had their case reversed by the Supreme Court.Welcoming Uzor-Kalu, Lawan said, “Welcome back our one and only Chief Whip. We are very grateful to God for bringing you back”.