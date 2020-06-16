





The death toll increased by four to 424.It was not clear whether Lagos Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died Monday was part of the statistics.Lagos has now expanded its caseload to 7,319, while the national total is 16,658.Rivers state also logged in 103 cases on Monday, its highest in recent weeks.The confirmed cases for the oil rich state has now pushed it from 7th on the national grim chart to 5th.Rivers is now just behind Edo with overall 620 cases, after another 40 cases were reported.Oyo’s caseload also increased to 575, with an additional 68 cases.Lagos-216Rivers-103Oyo-68Edo-40Kano-21Gombe-20FCT-17Delta-13Plateau-12Bauchi-12Niger-10Kebbi-9Ogun-8Ondo-8Abia-7Nasarawa-5Borno-1Kwara-1Benue-1Anambra-116,658 confirmed5,349 discharged424 deaths