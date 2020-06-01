





This was contained in the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s Situation Report 93 published on Monday.The four fatalities bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 54.The report noted that 14 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in eight states in the last 24 hours in Nigeria.Part of the report read, “307 confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours in 15 states – Lagos (188), FCT (44), Ogun (19), Kaduna (14), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (9), Gombe (5), Delta (3), Kano (3), Bauchi (2), Imo (2), Niger (2), Rivers (2), Kwara (1) and Plateau (1).“No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.“The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 36 (35 states + FCT).“One hundred and fifty-one (151) cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in eight (8) states – Lagos (59), Kano (40), Jigawa (26), FCT (9), Rivers (7), Bauchi (6), Ogun (3) and Delta (1)“14 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in eight (8) states – Lagos (4), FCT (2), Gombe (2), Kano (2), Bauchi (1), Delta (1), Kaduna (1) and Rivers (1).”