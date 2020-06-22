





This is just as Secretary of the Edo State Governorship primary election, Senator Ajibola Basiru warns Nigerians to discountenance results trending in the social media.In the notice he issued few hours ago, he said:“Voting has been concluded in some wards and few Local Governments in the state and results will only be announced at the State collation centre.“It has been drawn to our attention that some results are flying about on social media and we will like to inform the general public not to take any of those results seriously as only authenticated results by the Electoral Committee at the end of the exercise will suffice.So far the exercise has been peaceful and Covid 19 Regulations compliant.