



The federal government says despite the lifting of ban on religious gatherings, it is safer for people to worship at home.





The government had banned large gatherings and ordered suspension of conventional religious activities in April to check the spread of COVID-19.





But on Monday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved that churches and mosques could reopen based on some guidelines.





Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said it is safer for people to worship at home.

More to follow…









