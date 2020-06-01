





The Federal Government has said hotels in the country could resume reopen effective June 2The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on Monday.He said, “Effective from Tuesday, June 2, the easing of the lockdown will be characterise by the following:“Hotels may reopen but must observe all mandatory non-pharmaceutical intervention.“Restaurants other than those in hotels must remain closed for eating but are allowed to priotise and continue practicing the take-away system.“Bars, gyms, cinemas and night clubs are closed till further evaluation.”The national coordinator stressed that the goal of the review is to allow the full restoration of the Nigerian economy.