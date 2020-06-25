Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin City, the state capital, on Thursday affirmed the membership of Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu as an authentic member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
One of the counsels to the APC candidate, Douglas Ogbakwa, Esq, told DAILY POST that the court in affirming Ize-iyamu as fully registered APC member noted that the waiver granted by the party’s National Working Committee was unnecessary.
Details later…
