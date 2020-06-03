









The latest killing is coming after an attack on some communities in the same local government where the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union alleged that no fewer than 30 decomposed bodies of its members were found in the bush.A source told our correspondent that several other people were injured in the fresh attack which took place around 5:00am on Wednesday.According to the source, the gunmen invaded the village and started shooting indiscriminately while the residents scampered for safety.“Yes, there was an attack on Tudu village in Agwala Dutse at about 5:00am today(Wednesday) and several people were killed and several others too sustained injuries,” he said.Although the Kaduna Police have not confirmed the latest attack, the Kajuru Local Government Chairman, Mr. Cafra Caino, said nine people lost their lives in the attack.He said the timely intervention of security operatives prevented more casualties in the attack.He said, “We have once again been set back in our confidence building effort and peace engagements after Tudu village in Agwala Dutse general area was attacked this morning.“It is confirmed that nine lives were lost in the attack. A detailed inventory of casualties is being taken.“My heart goes out to all the families affected; may God grant the souls of the victims eternal rest.“The position of Kajuru LGA remains that all communities must recourse to the law as against engaging in killings and reprisals.“I also passionately implore all and sundry to unite to win this war against criminality in our Local Government Council.“The council will not relent in its commitment to end the violence but success can only be achieved with the support of every peace-loving citizen.”