Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has terminated the appointments of the aides attached to Agboola Ajayi, his deputy.





This comes after Akeredolu approved the sack of Allen Sowore, spokesman of Ajayi.





Akeredolu and Ajayi have been having a running battle which finally led to the resignation of the deputy governor from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ajayi had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he has indicated interest to run against the governor in October.





The affected aides are Olomu Bayo, special assistant, special duties; Olawale Mukaila, special assistant, photography, Babatope Okeowo, deputy chief press secretary; Samuel Ogunmusi, personal assistant, (deputy governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, special assistant to the wife of the deputy governor; and Erifeyiwa Akinnugba, photography, wife of the deputy governor.





Segun Ajiboye, chief press secretary to the governor, who signed the statement, directed the affected aides to submit all government’s property in their possession to the chief of staff to the governor.









