The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday,.





Recall that a reliable source close to the ex-governor had on Monday disclosed that Ajimobi had been on life support machine after he slipped into a deep coma and may not make any recovery going by the observations of medical experts around him.





The source further disclosed that the former Oyo governor had a lung surgery since being rushed to the Lagos hospital but made no progress while his kidneys had also failed.





Doctors treating Ajimobi, it was reliably gathered, last Friday informed his family that his situation had defied every medical intervention and that only a miracle could bring him back to life.





Those projections came true on Thursday as the ex-governor finally succumbed to the virus that has also killed several prominent Nigerians including late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who was also treated for the disease at First Cardiology Hospital until he died.



More to follow...





