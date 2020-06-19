





He said the sum covered hazard and inducement allowances of striking doctors for April and May.Ngige disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly he, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari, on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors.He said, “Just this morning, before we went to see Mr President, the Ministry of Finance reported that as at this morning, 3am, they have paid the allowances for hazard and inducement to 31 teaching and Federal Medical Centres and specialist hospitals of the Federal Government service and they have expended close to N4.5 bnn on the payment because, we are paying them the arrears of April and May.“The payment for June will also be done immediately these ones are sorted out.“Again, it is important to report to you that in consonance with what he is saying, we have arranged a meeting for them to speak to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum because you don’t mix apples and oranges.“The issue of health is on the concurrent list, so the Federal Government will do its own and the state governments will be expected to do their own. Some of their grievances border on what they feel the state governments have not done.”Details later…