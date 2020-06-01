The federal government has lifted the ban on religious gatherings across the country.





The government had imposed the ban two months ago to check the spread of coronavirus.





But at the briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PTF, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.





“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;





“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;





“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.”





Mustapha also announced that from June 2, banks would operate within the normal working hours.





He appealed to Nigerians to abide by the safety protocols of health authorities, adding that Nigeria is still far from the end of the pandemic.