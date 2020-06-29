





The Chairman of PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, led the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, to brief the President as the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown ends today.Recall that the Mustapha had said that the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country was for an initial period of four weeks.President Buhari had on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states which then were the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic.The first phase of the lockdown was extended by two weeks elapsed midnight on June 1 and the second phase which was implemented over four weeks spanning June 2nd – 29th, is still subject for review.In the second phase, government had relaxed restrictions on banking operations and worship places, while the Federal government retained nationwide curfew but reduced the time from 10pm to 4am, to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of the transmissions of the virus which is now on community transmission level.