



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nomination of Monica Dongban-Mensem, acting president of the court of appeal, to the senate for confirmation.





This was announced in a statement by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, on Monday.





Dongban-Mensem has been acting as head of the appellate court since the retirement of Zainab Bulkachuwa in March.





Although the National Judicial Council (NJC) earlier recommended her as the substantive head of the court, Buhari did not send her name to the senate for confirmation.

Instead, the president extended her tenure as acting president of the court till September.





Sources had told TheCable that dirt-digging was employed by some presidential advisers to get Dongban-Mensem disqualified and pave the way for Mohammed Lawal Garba, judge who chaired the 2019 presidential election petitions tribunal that ruled in favour of Buhari.





More to follow…





