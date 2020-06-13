Soldiers at a checkpoint in Monguno, a town in Borno state, are currently under Boko Haram attack.





TheCable reports that a security source disclosed that the insurgents stormed the town around 12:30pm on Saturday and opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint in the town.





The soldiers reportedly responded but the insurgents who had sneaked into the town were said to have overpowered them.





The security operatives were said to have retreated to the headquarters of sector 3 where they reinforced.

The insurgents and the soldiers are currently exchanging gunfire, while many residents have fled into the bush.





More to follow…









