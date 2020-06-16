





The General Court Martial headed by Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun found the former GOC guilty on all the five counts charges filed against him.The former GOC was charged for pilfering N100 million and N160 million, respectively money belonging to the Nigerian Army in count one and two and disobedience to Standing Order under section 66 of the Armed Forces Act(AFA),His dismissal is however subject to authorization from the Army Council.Details shortly….