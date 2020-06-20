The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in River State has suggested former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Worgu Boms, to fill the vacant post of the Deputy National Secretary of the party.
He is to replace Hon. Victor Giadom, who resigned in 2018 to contest the 2019 governorship election as a running mate.
The National Vice Chairman South South, Hon. Hillard Eta, revealed this to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.
