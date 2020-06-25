





As early as 9am, two hillux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the secretariat.Party staff, who had arrived early, were asked to move out of their offices.The seal off was at the instance of the Inspector General of Police.The Commissioner for FCT Police Command was directed to ensure that nobody was allowed into the premises.Hon. Victor Giadom led National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday got the Presidential backing to convene National Executive Committee(NEC) which holds today virtually from the Presidential Villa.The Senator Abiola Ajimobi led NWC questioned the convocation of the NEC, which was described as illegal.It said it won’t attend the NEC despite the expected attendance of President Muhammadu Buhari.Details shortly…