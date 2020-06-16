





This followed the decision of an Appeal Court in Abuja to uphold the earlier suspension of the party’s substantive Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by of a lower court.This was contained a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja.The statement said, the NWC “has received the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.