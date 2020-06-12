The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for the Edo governorship primary has disqualified Godwin Obaseki, the governor.





Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, broke the news while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, APC national chairman, at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja on Friday.





Six aspirants had indicated interest in the primary election scheduled for June 22. They are Obaseki, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.





Aside Obaseki, Ogiemwonyi and Iduoriyekemwen were also disqualified from the race while the trio of Ize-Iyamu, Odubu and Osaro Obazee were cleared.

Ayuba said Obaseki was disqualified over a “defective” certificate.





“In our view of the issues raised. We concluded that the higher school certificate was defective,” the chairman of the screening panel





“The NYSC certificate – and act of the aspirant taking the party to court – these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party constitution this has made us to recommend that the above candidate thereby his excellency Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governor.”





On his part, Oshiomhole commended the panel, urging disqualified aspirants, who believe that they have a case, to appeal.





Speaking with reporters after the announcement of the screening committee, Ogiemwonyi described the process as “rubbish”.





“What is the difference between Chris and Christopher. I have served as a minister in this country,” he said.





The aspirant said he would take his case to the appeal panel.





After the screening on Wednesday, Obaseki had told reporters that he was not sure of getting justice because Oshiomhole had refused to recuse himself from the process.





“Like I said, as a party man I had to go through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process,” the governor had said.





“One of the questions asked was why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo. That did I not see it as an anti-party activity?”





Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Ize-Iyamu for the party’s ticket.





Ize-Iyamu had contested against Obaseki on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016 but lost.