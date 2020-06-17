





Following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, three acting National Chairman of the APC have emerged; one being Giadom, another being Shuaibu Lawal, who is the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), and former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who was the APC Deputy National Chairman (South).Giadom in his maiden media conference announced the cancellation of the screening of the party’s governorship aspirants in Edo State. He asked all affected persons to return to the party’s National Secretariat for a fresh screening exercise on Wednesday and Thursday.According to Giadom, Oshiomhole should not have midwived the process of the governorship primaries since he had a case in court.