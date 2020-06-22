









Bearing posters with various inscription like ‘the current NWC has destroyed our party‘, ‘The NWC has divided the party and highly uncoordinated, we want it dissolved’ ‘NWC must go’, ‘the current NWC is our biggest problem’,’ ‘NWC is a disgrace, we have lost confidence in it’ among others, they had barricaded the entrance to the secretariat and blocked the road, slowing vehicular movement.Speaking to newsmen during the peaceful protests, the convener of the group, Concerned APC Member, Okpokwu Ogenyi, threatened to take the protest to other parts of the country should the NWC members fail to leave the party, tagging the NWC monumental failure.Details shortly…