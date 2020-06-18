









The acting National Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, represented by the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hon. Hillard Etagbo Eta directed the committees to ensure the success of the emergency of the party flag bearer for Edo State governorship election.The seven-man Election Panel is headed by Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzordinma, and Senator Ajibola Bashiru as Secretary.The five-man Election Appeal Panel has Dr. Yusuf Nawai and Dr. Kayode Ajulo as Secretary.Details soon…