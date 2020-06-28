



The Hama Bachama and paramount ruler of Bachama kingdom in Adamawa State, Honest Stephen, is dead.





The monarch, whose full name is Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen, was born March 6, 1954.





Timawus Mathias, the Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and Bachama kingdom spokesman, confirmed the death to NAN in Numan.





He disclosed that the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday, at his palace in Numan, Adamawa.









Mathias recalled that the deceased received his staff of office on December 15, 2013, from former governor, Murtala Nyako.





Stephen was a retired officer of the Nigerian Army who ascended the throne in 2012.





The late Hama Bachama was the 28th ruler of the Bachama kingdom.





