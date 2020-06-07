 BREAKING: 389 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total cases in Nigeria now 12,233 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: 389 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total cases in Nigeria now 12,233

Sunday, June 07, 2020 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed the discovery of 389 fresh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in over 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



It listed the states and the figures as follows:

Lagos-66

FCT-50

Delta-32

Oyo-31

Borno-26

Rivers-24

Edo-23

Ebonyi-23

Anambra-17

Gombe-17

Nasarawa-14

Imo-12

Kano-12

Sokoto-12

Jigawa-8

Ogun-7

Bauchi-5

Kebbi-2

Kaduna-2

Katsina-2

Ondo-2

Abia-1

Niger-1



The national tally so far, according to NCDC is now 12233 with 3826 patients discharged and 342 deaths recorded.




