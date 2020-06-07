The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed the discovery of 389 fresh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in over 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It listed the states and the figures as follows:
Lagos-66
FCT-50
Delta-32
Oyo-31
Borno-26
Rivers-24
Edo-23
Ebonyi-23
Anambra-17
Gombe-17
Nasarawa-14
Imo-12
Kano-12
Sokoto-12
Jigawa-8
Ogun-7
Bauchi-5
Kebbi-2
Kaduna-2
Katsina-2
Ondo-2
Abia-1
Niger-1
389 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 6, 2020
12233 cases of #COVID19
Discharged: 3826
Deaths: 342 pic.twitter.com/MDVl4qreNl
The national tally so far, according to NCDC is now 12233 with 3826 patients discharged and 342 deaths recorded.
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/n2MQeLTZLp— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 6, 2020
