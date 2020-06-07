





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed the discovery of 389 fresh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in over 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Lagos-66FCT-50Delta-32Oyo-31Borno-26Rivers-24Edo-23Ebonyi-23Anambra-17Gombe-17Nasarawa-14Imo-12Kano-12Sokoto-12Jigawa-8Ogun-7Bauchi-5Kebbi-2Kaduna-2Katsina-2Ondo-2Abia-1Niger-1The national tally so far, according to NCDC is now 12233 with 3826 patients discharged and 342 deaths recorded.