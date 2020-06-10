





A press statement issued by the state government quoted the governor as giving the order during his visitation to the area to distribute food and other items “to those in critical need”.After the distribution, Zulum announced the reopening of three secondary schools in Bama, saying it was to enable pupils to continue with their education.“I will soon come back to Bama, I will personally supervise the enrollment of students. We have to reopen Government Day Secondary School, the mega school will also be converted to a Secondary School, while a girls’ Secondary School will be cited in Shettimari Primary School temporarily,” Zulum said.It was gathered that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 663 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the country to 13,464.This is the highest single-day infection to be recorded in the country.Borno has 136 active COVID-19 cases while nine patients have died of coronavirus-related cases.Data from the centre showed that Lagos, Ogun, and Bauchi recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.It said, “On the 9th of June 2020, 663 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 13464 cases have been confirmed, 4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 663 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (170), Ogun (108), Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1).”