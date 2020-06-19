The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ Tactical Command Centre and neutralized some of their fighters at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest axis of Borno State.





Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.





Enenche explained that the operation was executed on June 17 following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that observed the significant presence of Boko Haram terrorists in the settlement.





The statement read: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ Tactical Command Centre and neutralized some of their fighters at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on June 17, 2020, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions observed the significant presence of BHTs in the settlement and also established that a prominent compound with solar panel-mounted rooftop and a large tree in the middle with a nearby flag-mounted sentry post was being used by the BHTs to coordinate their operations in the area.





“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to take out the Command Centre took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the Centre and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of several fighters.









“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism.”





See video below…

The Air Task force of Operation Lafiya Dole fighter jets dispatched to take out BHT Tactical Command Centre, took turns in attacking locations at Yuwe. This led to the destruction of the surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of several fighters. pic.twitter.com/7OyAytmNiW June 19, 2020





