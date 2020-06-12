Boko Haram has released a new video showing the execution of a Nigerian soldier and policeman.
SaharaReporters reports that the video dated Thursday, June 11, 2020, was made by a branch of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State West Africa.
SaharaReporters reports that the video dated Thursday, June 11, 2020, was made by a branch of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State West Africa.
The video showed the two security officers, kneeling in a field, and introducing themselves before two masked men pointed guns at them.
The officers said they were on a trip from Maiduguri to Monguno when they were ambushed and abducted by the insurgents whom they described as “Tilafa army”.
“I am 13NA/70/8374 Lance Corporal Emmanuel Oscar, I was captured by Tilafa’s along Maiduguri to Monguno,” the soldier said.
The policeman who spoke in Hausa language, said
“My name is Yohanah Kilus, I am a policeman, my rank is inspector. I was abducted between Maiduguri and Monguno; I am presently in the custody of Tilafa soldiers.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.