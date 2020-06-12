Boko Haram has released a new video showing the execution of a Nigerian soldier and policeman.



SaharaReporters reports that the video dated Thursday, June 11, 2020, was made by a branch of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State West Africa.

The video showed the two security officers, kneeling in a field, and introducing themselves before two masked men pointed guns at them.





The officers said they were on a trip from Maiduguri to Monguno when they were ambushed and abducted by the insurgents whom they described as “Tilafa army”.





“I am 13NA/70/8374 Lance Corporal Emmanuel Oscar, I was captured by Tilafa’s along Maiduguri to Monguno,” the soldier said.





The policeman who spoke in Hausa language, said





“My name is Yohanah Kilus, I am a policeman, my rank is inspector. I was abducted between Maiduguri and Monguno; I am presently in the custody of Tilafa soldiers.”













