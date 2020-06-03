The leader of the Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has commended Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church for speaking against the closing down of churches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Primate Elijah said Oyedepo should be the leader of Christians in Nigeria due to his fearlessness.





In a statement, the clergyman also commended Chris Okotie of the Household of God Church over his comment on the closure of churches.





Okotie had described the proposed guidelines by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for reopening of churches, as “unbiblical”.

However, Primate Ayodele said: ‘’I still maintain that Oyedepo should lead the Christians, he has come out fearlessly to speak against the closing of churches than those who are not sure of what they are saying.





“Pastor Chris Okotie too has amazed me, both of them are the ones championing









